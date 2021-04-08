EDMONTON -- Mounties say that an investigation by the explosives disposal unit found no explosive devices in or around a vehicle at 103 Hermary Street.

In a news release Thursday just before 5 p.m., RCMP said they were responding to a possible explosive device and asked residents to stay clear of the area. They blocked off access to the apartment building, its parking lot, and immediate surrounding areas.

At approximately 9:21 p.m. RCMP sent a statement saying the scene was clear of any explosive device.

“The scene was determined safe and has been reopened,” RCMP said in a statement.

No further information was available from RCMP.

