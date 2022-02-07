RCMP find vehicle of Red Deer woman killed during theft

Edmonton Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Trucker convoy protests 'need to end' say feds, facing more calls to step up

The federal government is calling for the trucker convoy protests to end and are proposing to plan next steps in coordination with provincial and municipal governments, though as the demonstrations stretch into their second week in the nation's capital, calls continue for Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's officials to do more to see the situation resolved.

Calgary

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Vancouver Island