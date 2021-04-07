EDMONTON -- Human remains found in a wooded area of Fort McMurray have been identified as 35-year-old Ellie Herman.

Herman was reported missing to police by her family on Oct. 17, 2019. Her remains were located by Wood Buffalo RCMP on March 20, 2021.

The RCMP Major Crimes Unit’s investigation is still ongoing and the area where the remains were found will remain closed to the public until further notice. The cause of death has not yet been determined.

Anyone with information should contact Wood Buffalo RCMP at 780-788-4040.