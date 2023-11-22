RCMP in Saskatchewan report teenager found safe

EDMONTON
    RCMP in Saskatchewan on Friday said a teenager they reported missing two days ago has been found safe.

    The 13-year-old, who had last been seen in North Battleford, Sask., the week of Nov. 6, had ties to Edmonton, Battlefords RCMP said in a media release on Wednesday.

