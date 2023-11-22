EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • RCMP in Saskatchewan search for teenager who has ties to Edmonton

    Nash Moosomin in an undated photo. RCMP in Battlefords, Sask., are searching for the teenager after he was reported missing on Nov. 22, 2023. Mossomin was last seen the week of Nov. 6 in North Battleford and has ties to Edmonton. (Credit: Battlefords RCMP) Nash Moosomin in an undated photo. RCMP in Battlefords, Sask., are searching for the teenager after he was reported missing on Nov. 22, 2023. Mossomin was last seen the week of Nov. 6 in North Battleford and has ties to Edmonton. (Credit: Battlefords RCMP)

    Mounties in Saskatchewan are asking for help finding a missing teenage boy who has ties to Edmonton.

    Battlefords RCMP received a report on Wednesday that Nash Moosomin, 13, is missing and was last seen in North Battleford the week of Nov. 6.

    He is described as six feet tall, weighing 270 lb., with brown eyes and dark brown hair, and is known to wear glasses.

    If you have seen Moosomin or know where he is, contact Battlefords RCMP at 306-446-1720 or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

