RCMP investigate apparent stabbings in single-car crash north of Ponoka

RCMP in Ponoka continue to investigate apparent stabbings related to a single-vehicle collision Sunday north of the central Alberta town.

Mounties received reports of the collision at 8:30 p.m. on Highway 2A, arriving at the scene to discover two males with apparent stab wounds.

Officers believe there was an altercation in the vehicle while it was moving.

Both males were taken to hospital, where they are in stable condition.

RCMP arrested one occupant of the vehicle but they were later released without charges.

Ponoka is 97 kilometres south of Edmonton.

If you have any information about the incident, contact Ponoka RCMP at 403-783-4471. For anonymous tips, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at tipsubmit.com.