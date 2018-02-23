Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
RCMP investigate fatal collision near Devon
RCMP shut down a section of Hwy 19, between RR 255 and RR 260, after a serious collision on Friday, February 23, 2018.
Published Friday, February 23, 2018 6:16PM MST
Last Updated Friday, February 23, 2018 10:43PM MST
Leduc RCMP were on the scene of a serious highway collision south of the city Friday evening.
Late Friday afternoon, police were called to the collision on Highway 19, near Range Road 255 – as a result of the collision, the highway was closed between Range Roads 255 and 260.
Firefighters from Nisku were called to the scene at about 4:30 p.m., and STARS Air Ambulance was called to the scene - a Tweet was posted after 5:15 p.m.
Police have confirmed that one individual had died in connection to this collision. Two others were seriously injured.
Highway 19 was reopened to traffic shortly before 10:00 p.m.