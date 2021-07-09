EDMONTON -- Emergency crews in Strathcona County investigated a fatal crash involving an SUV and a semi-tractor northwest of Lamont.

According to RCMP, a semi-tractor was headed east and collided with an SUV headed west shortly before 8:30 a.m.

The man who occupied the SUV died on scene. The semi-tractor driver was not hurt.

Traffic was diverted at Range Road 210 and Range Road 204 until Friday evening.