RCMP investigate fatal crash on Highway 38
Published Friday, July 9, 2021 10:15AM MDT Last Updated Friday, July 9, 2021 9:05PM MDT
Emergency crews are on scene in Strathcona County after a fatal crash involving an SUV and a semi-tractor northwest of Lamont.
According to RCMP, a semi-tractor was headed east and collided with an SUV headed west shortly before 8:30 a.m.
The man who occupied the SUV died on scene. The semi-tractor driver was not hurt.
Traffic was diverted at Range Road 210 and Range Road 204 until Friday evening.
