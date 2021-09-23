RCMP investigate fatal fire in northwestern Alberta

Edmonton -

Human remains were discovered inside a burnt trailer in Falher, Alta., Wednesday afternoon.

McLennon RCMP and Smoky River Fire Services responded to a structure fire on Central Avenue at around 1:15 p.m. After the fire was extinguished, the remains were found.

They’re being transported to the medical examiner to determine identity and cause of death.

Due to the wind, the neighbouring house and apartment complex were damaged by the fire.

The investigation into the cause of the fire is being led by the RCMP Major Crimes Unit with the assistance of McLennan RCMP, RCMP Forensic Identification Section, and a Fire Investigator.

Falher is located approximately 430 kilometres northwest of Edmonton.