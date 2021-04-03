EDMONTON -- Two people have been injured and one is dead after a shooting near Joussard, Alta.

In a news release Saturday, RCMP said they were dispatched to a shooting that occurred at 3:41 a.m. at the Joussard Sand Pits.

According to RCMP, three individuals received gunshot wounds as a result of the shooting.

A 19-year-old from Sucker Creek First Nation died as a result of his injuries.

A 21-year-old and a youth were taken to hospital and both underwent surgery. RCMP say they are both now in stable condition.

The RCMP Major Crimes Unit has assumed the investigation.

Police believe this was a “targeted attack.”

Residents in the area have been asked to report any suspicious activity. Mounties are asking anyone with information about the shooting to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Joussard is approximately 340 kilometres northwest of Edmonton.