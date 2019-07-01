Rocky Mountain House RCMP are investigating a possible drowning in the Clearwater River late Sunday night.

Mounties were called to the river at approximately 10:15 p.m. after witnesses saw a man wearing a life jacket floating in the river.

The man had last been seen in the water approximately 45 kilometres west of the Clearwater Bridge near Highway 22 and Highway 591.

Police later located a vehicle and boat trailer near the area. They have not been able to contact the 34-year-old registered owner from Calgary, and believe he is the man who was seen in the water.

RCMP and emergency crews have not been able to gain access to the water due to the strong current and river debris, officials said.

On Monday morning, an aerial search was conducted, but police have not been able to locate the man or boat.