RCMP investigate suspicious death near Lamont

RCMP in Fort Saskatchewan are calling the death of a man found west of Lamont, Alta., on Dec. 14 suspicious.

Mounties say they received a report of a deceased person in Lamont County on Township Road 552 near Range Road 201, about five kilometres west of the town of about 1,800 people.

Lamont is 52 kilometres northeast of Edmonton.

The RCMP's provincial major crimes unit is investigating the death, said a media release.

If you have information on this incident, contact the Fort Saskatchewan RCMP at 780-997-7900, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or at www.tipsubmit.com.