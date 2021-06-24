EDMONTON -- A 26-year-old man has died after a two-vehicle collision in northeast Alberta

The collision occurred on 108 Street and south of 68 Avenue in Grande Prairie, Alta. on Thursday at 6:30 a.m.

RCMP says a preliminary investigation has shown a pickup truck was southbound when it passed another southbound vehicle and collided with a northbound gravel truck.

The lone occupant of the pickup truck was pronounced dead at the scene, Mounties say.

EMS treated the driver of the gravel truck at the scene for non-life threatening injuries.

The area where the crash occurred was closed for most of the day as RCMP investigated the accident.

The name of the deceased is not being released.