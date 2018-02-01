Police east of Edmonton are investigating, after suspects made off with thousands of dollars-worth of meat more than a week ago.

Back on January 22, at about 5 a.m., Strathcona County RCMP officers were called to a theft at the Fins Seafood Distributors on Cree Road in Sherwood Park.

It’s believed suspects broke into a locked trailer at about 1 a.m., and stole several pallets of meat, including crab, salmon and steak.

The stolen meat has been valued at $100,000.

Police released descriptions of two vehicles in connection to this incident.

One of the vehicles is described as a dark blue Dodge Caravan, with a front plate or decal on the front bumper, the other vehicle was described as a silver Ford F150, with a burned out passenger tail light. The box appeared to have a black liner and the plate in the rear window on the driver’s side.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Strathcona County RCMP at 780-467-7741. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).