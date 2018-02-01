Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
RCMP investigating after $100K of seafood and steak stolen
Strathcona County RCMP released a still taken from surveillance footage showing a pickup truck connected to the theft of about $100,000 in meat on January 22, 2018. Supplied.
Published Thursday, February 1, 2018 1:38PM MST
Police east of Edmonton are investigating, after suspects made off with thousands of dollars-worth of meat more than a week ago.
Back on January 22, at about 5 a.m., Strathcona County RCMP officers were called to a theft at the Fins Seafood Distributors on Cree Road in Sherwood Park.
It’s believed suspects broke into a locked trailer at about 1 a.m., and stole several pallets of meat, including crab, salmon and steak.
The stolen meat has been valued at $100,000.
Police released descriptions of two vehicles in connection to this incident.
One of the vehicles is described as a dark blue Dodge Caravan, with a front plate or decal on the front bumper, the other vehicle was described as a silver Ford F150, with a burned out passenger tail light. The box appeared to have a black liner and the plate in the rear window on the driver’s side.
Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Strathcona County RCMP at 780-467-7741. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).