EDMONTON -- RCMP are investigating an armed robbery and a break-and-enter to the same store in St. Paul, Alta., in less than 24 hours.

At 8:30 a.m. on Jan. 3, police were called to the scene of an armed robbery at the Ashmont Convenience Store.

The investigation revealed the suspect assaulted the store owner with the use of bear spray.

The male suspect fled in a blue Ford SUV, according to police.

The suspect is described as Caucasian, between the ages of 30 and 35, approximately 6 feet tall with a heavier build.

Less than 24 hours later at 7:25 a.m. on Jan. 4, another report came in at the same convenience store.

Two men tried to break into the store through the main entrance, with one suspect standing guard with what is described as a shotgun, while the other gained entry using a sledgehammer.

Both fled in a burgundy or red Chevrolet pick-up truck.

RCMP believe both men may be armed and present a danger to the public.

Any information regarding the suspects or the vehicle are asked to contact St. Paul RCMP at 403-645-8870, their local RCMP detachment or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.