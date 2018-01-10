Police in northern Alberta said an investigation was underway after three people were found dead inside a vehicle outside of Conklin.

Wood Buffalo RCMP officers and paramedics were called to a vehicle with three unresponsive individuals inside; the vehicle was stopped on the Laguna access road just before 12:30 p.m. Tuesday.

RCMP said the driver, a 29-year-old male, was not responsive, as were the two female passengers, aged 21 and 22-years-old.

Responders provided first aid, but all three were pronounced dead at the scene. They were taken to hospital.

RCMP are investigating, and said all possible factors were being considered.