Maskwacis RCMP are investigating a report of an attempted kidnapping of a teenage girl on Saturday evening on the Ermineskin First Nation.

Police say a man driving a vehicle pulled over and offered a ride to a teenage girl who was on her way to a nearby home around 11 p.m.

When the girl refused the offer, the male assaulted her and attempted to pull her inside the vehicle.

The girl was able to free herself from the man’s grip, and fled to a nearby home.

The suspect is described as:

• A light-skinned, possibly Caucasian male

• Approximately 40-45 years-old

• Short dark hair

• Large, dark eyes with greying eyebrows

• Mole on right cheek

• Stubble

• Tall, skinny build

• Wearing a grey sweater, black jogging pants, well-worn shoes

The suspect vehicle is described as:

• 4-door white/silver Chevrolet car

• Newer model

• Tinted back windows

• Spoiler on the trunk

• Pendleton-type blankets on the seats

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.