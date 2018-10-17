

Alex Antoneshyn, CTV Edmonton





RCMP have launched an investigation after a woman pulled a 5-year-old child from the Jean Vanier Catholic School playground Tuesday and toward a vehicle.

Strathcona County RCMP were called around 2:11 p.m. about what appeared to be an attempted kidnapping at the Sherwood Park school.

A five-year-old girl told police she was approached by an unknown woman during lunch recess and pulled towards a vehicle. The girl ran away and was not injured during the incident.

RCMP are investigating and continue working to verify details by conducting neighbourhood inquiries, collecting video surveillance, and working with the school and Catholic School Board.

"The RCMP are urging the public not to fuel public panic about this situation by posting on social media and allow us to conduct our investigation,” said Insp. Beth Leatherdale of the Strathcona County RCMP.

Members of the public were asked to contact authorities if they have video surveillance in the area of the school, or witnessed suspicious activity during the school day Tuesday.

The Strathcona County RCMP can be reached at 780-467-7741, and Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.