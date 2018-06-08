Fort Saskatchewan RCMP are investigating a bank robbery in Lamont Friday morning.

Mounties responded to a report of a robbery at the ATB in Lamont at approximately 11 a.m.

Police said a man entered the bank, pointed a firearm at an employee and demanded money. The suspect was at the bank for a short amount of time and left with an undisclosed amount of cash.

There was a small amount of customers in the bank during the robbery, and no shots were fired, police said.

The suspect left on foot through an alley and got in a nearby vehicle.

Police said he’s approximately 183 centimetres (5’11”) and 83 kilograms (185 pounds). He was wearing dark clothing, a facial cover, light-coloured work gloves with a yellow stripe, and was carrying a blue duffel bag with white writing.

The vehicle is described as a silver or grey minivan.

Anyone with information about this robbery is asked to call RCMP at 780-997-7900. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.