

Marianne Maravilla, CTV Edmonton





Officers with Elk Point RCMP are investigating a break and enter incident near Whitney Lakes Provincial Park.

On September 18, 2018, two male suspects broke into a home in the area, and stole two laptops and a circular saw.

Both men were caught on surveillance video leaving and entering the property on a quad.

Anyone with information on this break and enter is asked to call the Elk Point RCMP 780-724-3964.