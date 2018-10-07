Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
RCMP investigating break-in near Elk Point
RCMP released stills taken from surveillance footage showing the men who broke into a home near Whitney Lakes Provincial Park on September 28, 2018. Supplied.
Marianne Maravilla, CTV Edmonton
Published Sunday, October 7, 2018 12:22PM MDT
Officers with Elk Point RCMP are investigating a break and enter incident near Whitney Lakes Provincial Park.
On September 18, 2018, two male suspects broke into a home in the area, and stole two laptops and a circular saw.
Both men were caught on surveillance video leaving and entering the property on a quad.
Anyone with information on this break and enter is asked to call the Elk Point RCMP 780-724-3964.