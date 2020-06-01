EDMONTON -- A motorcyclist was killed in a head-on crash near Fort Saskatchewan on Sunday.

Police are investigating, but do not anticipate there being any charges laid.

RCMP say the motorcycle was westbound and a semi eastbound on Highway 15 near Range Road 191 when they crashed around 7 a.m.

According to police, the 47-year-old biker crossed the centre line and was hit head-on.

He died on scene.

The semi driver was uninjured.

Weather and road conditions are not considered factors in the crash.