RCMP investigating crash that killed motorcyclist, but not expecting charges
Published Monday, June 1, 2020 10:16AM MDT
An RCMP cruiser is seen in this file photo.
EDMONTON -- A motorcyclist was killed in a head-on crash near Fort Saskatchewan on Sunday.
Police are investigating, but do not anticipate there being any charges laid.
RCMP say the motorcycle was westbound and a semi eastbound on Highway 15 near Range Road 191 when they crashed around 7 a.m.
According to police, the 47-year-old biker crossed the centre line and was hit head-on.
He died on scene.
The semi driver was uninjured.
Weather and road conditions are not considered factors in the crash.