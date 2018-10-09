

Alex Antoneshyn, CTV Edmonton





RCMP are investigating the death of a 27-year-old woman who was found injured in September and later died.

RCMP were called to a Wetaskiwin home in the area of 49 Avenue and 53 Street on September 26 around 1:30 a.m. There, they found the woman with a serious head injury lying outside.

She was taken to the hospital, but died from her injuries on September 29.

The RCMP Major Crimes Unit then took over the investigation.

An autopsy was done on October 2, and RCMP said they continue to work with the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner to determine the manner of the victim’s death.

The investigation is ongoing.