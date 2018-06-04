Police in northern Alberta are investigating after an early morning collision Sunday left one dead.

Slave Lake RCMP said the crash happened just after 4 a.m. on Highway 2A near Smith, Alberta.

According to police, a southbound Honda Civic lost control on the highway, and rolled into the west ditch – finally coming to a stop in a wooded area.

The driver, a 20-year-old female, was pronounced dead at the scene. Her 18-year-old female passenger was taken to hospital in the area with non-life threatening injuries.

Both individuals in the vehicle lived in Slave Lake.

RCMP are still investigating the crash.