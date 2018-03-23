RCMP south of Edmonton are investigating after a two vehicle collision left one individual dead, and two in hospital Friday morning.

Leduc RCMP were called to the scene of the collision on Highway 19, near Range Road 260 Friday at about 8:45 a.m.

Police completely closed the highway for several hours in order to investigate the collision and clear debris – and re-routed traffic headed in both directions onto local roads,

Later Friday, RCMP said two pickup trucks were involved in the collision.

One of the trucks had three males inside – one of the passengers was pronounced dead, the other two were taken to hospital in Edmonton by ambulance.

The other truck had a male driver and a male passenger inside, both were treated on the scene by paramedics.

Before 11:45 a.m. Friday, police said one lane of the highway had been reopened to traffic, and it was expected the other would reopen within an hour.

RCMP are investigating the collision, and said road conditions at the time of the crash were poor.

