EDMONTON -- Athabasca RCMP is investigating a fatal crash in Calling Lake that killed one woman and sent four people to hospital.

The crash happened on Sunday around 6 p.m. on Calling Lake Drive.

RCMP said an SUV was driving south when it veered into a ditch with five people inside.

The 19-year-old driver from Calling Lake was pronounced dead on scene. One adult passenger and three youths suffered serious, life-threatening injuries.

Two of the youths were transported to Edmonton by STARS air ambulance. The other youth and the adult were taken to a local hospital.

Athabasca RCMP is investigating with the help of an RCMP collision analyst.