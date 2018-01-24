Kitscoty RCMP said one person was dead following a highway collision Tuesday evening.

Police said officers were called to the scene of the crash, on Highway 897, north of Highway 16 at about 6:15 p.m. Tuesday.

Investigators determined a northbound pickup truck had overtaken two vehicles, before hitting the rear of a third vehicle, which was also headed north.

The driver of the pickup truck lost control and ended up in the east ditch. RCMP said an adult male passenger was found, deceased, at the scene.

The adult male driver and only other individual inside the vehicle was seriously injured, and was airlifted to hospital in Edmonton with life-threatening injuries.

Traffic headed northbound on that highway was re-routed for a time at the east entrance to Kitscoty, and southbound traffic was re-routed at Township Road 510 – RCMP said the roads were reopened before midnight.