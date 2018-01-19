Police in northern Alberta are investigating after a collision Thursday night left one dead.

Slave Lake RCMP said at about 7:30 p.m. Thursday, three vehicles were involved in a collision on Highway 2, about 26 kilometres southeast of Slave Lake.

Police said a small car lost control while headed east, and had stopped on the road when it was hit by an eastbound semi-tractor trailer.

An SUV was then hit by the car and the semi.

The driver, and lone occupant of the car was taken to hospital in critical condition, but was pronounced dead just before midnight.

The individuals in the semi and the SUV were not hurt.

Police identified the deceased as a 29-year-old woman from Edmonton.

For hours after the crash, police said the highway was shut down. It was reopened to traffic at about 2 a.m. Friday.

RCMP said at the time of the crash, the roadways were icy and freezing rain had been reported in the area.