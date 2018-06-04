Police in northern Alberta are investigating after a single vehicle collision left one dead, and another in hospital late Sunday night.

Cold Lake RCMP said the crash took place just after 9 p.m. on the Cold Lake First Nation – when an SUV headed north lost control, and rolled several times.

Two men from Cold Lake were inside the vehicle at the time of the crash, a 28-year-old driver and a 55-year-old passenger. The passenger was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver was taken to a local hospital by ground ambulance, and then to hospital in Edmonton with serious injuries.

Police are investigating the collision.