Police east of Edmonton are investigating after a rural home exploded Sunday afternoon, and left one person dead.

RCMP officers were called to the house explosion near Range Road 224 and Township Road 513 just after 2 p.m.

The home was destroyed in the blast.

Paramedics treated one man who was taken to hospital in Edmonton. A woman who was inside the house at the time of the explosion was pronounced dead at the scene.

A dog was also rescued from the home and taken to an emergency vet.

Police fenced off the scene of explosion as they carried out their investigation.