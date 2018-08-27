Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
RCMP investigating fatal house explosion in Strathcona County
Published Monday, August 27, 2018 9:14AM MDT
Last Updated Monday, August 27, 2018 1:19PM MDT
Police east of Edmonton are investigating after a rural home exploded Sunday afternoon, and left one person dead.
RCMP officers were called to the house explosion near Range Road 224 and Township Road 513 just after 2 p.m.
The home was destroyed in the blast.
Paramedics treated one man who was taken to hospital in Edmonton. A woman who was inside the house at the time of the explosion was pronounced dead at the scene.
A dog was also rescued from the home and taken to an emergency vet.
Police fenced off the scene of explosion as they carried out their investigation.