Alex Antoneshyn, CTV Edmonton
Published Wednesday, January 23, 2019 10:53AM MST
A man was taken to hospital Tuesday evening after police received a firearms complaint.
St. Albert RCMP were called to the Lacombe Park neighbourhood around 10:20 p.m. for a firearms complaint.
A St. Albert resident was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
RCMP said there is no risk to public safety. They continue to investigate and are working to confirm details about a possible suspect vehicle.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. A tip leading to an arrest may be eligible for a cash reward up to $2,000.