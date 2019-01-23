

Alex Antoneshyn, CTV Edmonton





A man was taken to hospital Tuesday evening after police received a firearms complaint.

St. Albert RCMP were called to the Lacombe Park neighbourhood around 10:20 p.m. for a firearms complaint.

A St. Albert resident was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

RCMP said there is no risk to public safety. They continue to investigate and are working to confirm details about a possible suspect vehicle.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. A tip leading to an arrest may be eligible for a cash reward up to $2,000.