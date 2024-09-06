EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • RCMP investigating hit-and-run on Highway 14 east of Edmonton

    A file photo of an RCMP cruiser. (Sean Amato/CTV News Edmonton) A file photo of an RCMP cruiser. (Sean Amato/CTV News Edmonton)
    Police are investigating a hit-and-run east of Edmonton early on Friday morning.

    RCMP responded to Highway 14 around 6:30 a.m. on Friday, after a victim was forced off the road in their vehicle by another car.

    Police say a silver or white four-door sedan made contact and forced the victim’s vehicle into the ditch, as both vehicles were headed westbound.

    RCMP are looking for dash-cam footage recorded on Sept. 6 between 6:20 a.m. and 6:40 a.m. in the area of Highway 14 near Range Road 221, in Strathcona County.

    Police believe the suspect vehicle has damage on the passenger side.

    Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Strathcona County RCMP at 780-467-7741, or your local police.

    Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online or through the P3 Tips app.

