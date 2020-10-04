Advertisement
RCMP investigating homicide northeast of Edmonton
Published Sunday, October 4, 2020 10:39AM MDT
An RCMP cruiser is seen in this file photo.
EDMONTON -- Smoky Lake RCMP are investigating a homicide at Goodfish Lake after a teenager was found dead Friday night.
At approximately 10:30 p.m. Mounties were called to assist EMS on a call at the lake.
Upon arrival, it was determined that the 16-year-old male was dead at the scene.
RCMP have opened a homicide investigation into this incident.