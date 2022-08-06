RCMP investigating impersonation of police vehicle in Sturgeon County

Police are investigating after a driver was followed for several kilometres by what he believed to be an imitation police vehicle, according to RCMP.

The incident happened on Aug. 4 just after 11 a.m. on Highway 28A near Highway 15 in Sturgeon County.

"The motorist reported a blue Crown Victoria with a substandard paint job, a light bar affixed to the top and alternating lights on the front grill was behind him for several miles," said Fort Saskatchewan RCMP in a news release.

"The motorist was not convinced it was a legitimate police vehicle.”

Anyone who is being followed by what they believe to be an imitation emergency vehicle is asked to continue driving to the nearest police station or call 911, police added.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information about the vehicle is asked to contact Fort Saskatchewan RCMP at 780-997-7900 or Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 or online.