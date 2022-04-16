A 31-year-old was taken to hospital Friday after being stabbed in High Level, Alta.

RCMP responded at 1:20 p.m. Friday to 97 Street and 98 Avenue after a report of a seriously injured person.

When officers arrived, the victim was found with "several" stab wounds and was taken to hospital in stable condition.

Police believe the victim was attacked between the hours of 12:45 p.m. and 1:15 p.m. outside of either Caesar's Liquor Store or the Sweet Dreams Inn.

Anyone with information is asked to contact High Level RCMP at 780-926-2226 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. Tips can also be submitted online.

High Level is approximately 750 kilometres northwest of Edmonton.