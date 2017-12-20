Wetaskiwin RCMP are investigating after a man in his 30s was struck by a van on the highway late Tuesday night.

Officers were called to Highway 2A, south of Wetaskiwin at about 11:45 p.m.

Investigators said a 32-year-old male was walking on Highway 2A when he was hit by a van travelling south on the highway.

The male was pronounced dead at the scene.

RCMP said the driver of the van tried to avoid a collision, which resulted in the van ending up in a ditch. The individuals in the van were not injured.

RCMP are still investigating.