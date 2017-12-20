Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
RCMP investigating pedestrian fatality south of Wetaskiwin
Published Wednesday, December 20, 2017 2:34PM MST
Wetaskiwin RCMP are investigating after a man in his 30s was struck by a van on the highway late Tuesday night.
Officers were called to Highway 2A, south of Wetaskiwin at about 11:45 p.m.
Investigators said a 32-year-old male was walking on Highway 2A when he was hit by a van travelling south on the highway.
The male was pronounced dead at the scene.
RCMP said the driver of the van tried to avoid a collision, which resulted in the van ending up in a ditch. The individuals in the van were not injured.
RCMP are still investigating.