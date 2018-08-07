Morinville RCMP are searching for a suspect in an alleged sexual assault in Sturgeon County Sunday.

A woman told police she was walking on a trail behind the Poundmaker’s Lodge teepee after an iron man competition when a man groped her and attempted to take her clothes off.

The woman was able to break free. She then saw the man – described as 185 centimetres (6’1”) tall and wearing a baggy black sweater and blue jeans – flee the area in a 2000 sports car that was dirty and had dents.

Police are asking anyone with information about this alleged sexual assault or the suspect to call Morinville RCMP at 780-939-4520. If you want to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers.