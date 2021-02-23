EDMONTON -- RCMP are seeking information from the public about several shootings that happened in Frog Lake over the course of two weeks.

On Feb. 8, Elk Point RCMP were called to investigate a report of three bullet holes in the window of the Centex gas station.

Another shooting was reported on Feb. 19, RCMP said four bullet holes were found at the Frog Lake Fire Hall and RCMP office.

Police believe the incidents are related.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Elk Point RCMP at 780-724-3964 or Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 or online.