A man was stabbed in his Strathcona County home last Sunday, RCMP said.

Officers responded to a house near Township Road 522 and Range Road 225 at approximately 11:15 p.m. and found a 24-year-old man with stab wounds.

He was taken to hospital and is currently in stable condition.

Police do not believe the stabbing was random and there is no concern for public safety.

RCMP are requesting anyone who noticed a small dark vehicle that night, and in that area, to call them.