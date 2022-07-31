RCMP investigating sudden death on highway
A portion of Highway 754 is expected to be closed for “some time” as RCMP investigate a sudden death, according to police.
The incident happened at Wabasca First Nation northeast of Slave Lake.
“The RCMP collision reconstructionist will be attending and it is expected that this portion of the Highway will not be passable for some time,” said Desmarais RCMP in a news release.
Police did not say if the death was considered suspicious at this time and are asking people to avoid the area.
Edmonton Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Drone explosion hits Russia's Black Sea Fleet headquarters
A small explosive device carried by a makeshift drone blew up Sunday at the headquarters of Russia's Black Sea Fleet on the Crimean Peninsula, wounding six people and prompting the cancellation of ceremonies there honouring Russia's navy, authorities said.
One structure destroyed, evacuation orders issued due to wildfire in B.C. Interior
A wildfire in the South Okanagan is rapidly growing, forcing people out of their homes Saturday.
'A lot of history': Old Marina Restaurant in Puslinch, Ont. considered total loss after fire
No injuries have been reported after flames ripped through the popular restaurant on the shores of Puslinch Lake just outside Cambridge, Ont.
Bill Russell, NBA great and Celtics legend, dies at 88
Bill Russell, the NBA great who anchored a Boston Celtics dynasty that won 11 championships in 13 years -- the last two as the first Black head coach in any major U.S. sport -- and marched for civil rights with Martin Luther King Jr., died Sunday. He was 88.
Liberals give themselves more time to meet five-year-old peacekeeping pledge
The Liberal government is giving itself more time to fulfil a key peacekeeping promise to the UN first made five years ago.
'A specific form of anti-Black racism:' Scholars want Canadian apology for slavery
Historian Elise Harding-Davis says Canada's unanimous vote last year to proclaim Aug. 1 as Emancipation Day rings hollow without a federal apology for slavery.
'If you're not paying for that product, you are the product': What’s next after Tim Hortons' proposed settlement?
While a recent proposed settlement involving the Tim Hortons app may have raised the public's awareness around privacy protections, consumers are left having to look after themselves, one tech expert says.
Heat, wind threaten to whip up growing Western U.S. wildfires
Major wildfires in California and Montana grew substantially as firefighters protected remote communities on Sunday as hot, windy weather across the tinder-dry U.S. West created the potential for even more spread.
Kentucky floods strike new blow in place that has known hardship
Floods in Kentucky have wiped out homes and businesses, and engulfed small towns. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, east Kentucky includes seven of the 100 poorest counties in the nation.
Calgary
Largest annual Muslim convention in western Canada returns to Calgary
Thousands are expected to attend the Jalsa Salana Western Canada conference in Calgary at the Genesis Centre this weekend.
Calgarians explore lesser-known mountain destinations to avoid long weekend crowds
As many people flock to popular spots in the mountains over the Heritage Day long weekend, others are choosing to explore places and trails less travelled.
Ukraine President Zelenskyy announces mandatory evacuation of Donetsk region
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Saturday his government was ordering the mandatory evacuation of people in the eastern Donetsk region, scene of fierce fighting with Russia.
Saskatoon
Sask. RCMP locate body of 5-year-old autistic boy
RCMP in Hudson Bay, Saskatchewan have found the body of a 5-year-old autistic boy who went missing Friday evening.
-
Saskatoon Fringe returns to new home off Broadway
The Saskatoon Fringe Festival is back once again for its annual 10-day stay in the Bridge City.
‘Follow the rules’: Saskatoon Fire, RCMP offer water safety tips for summer fun
Staying safe on the water this summer starts with being prepared.
Regina
Regina's Hill Towers decorated with Grey Cup signs preceding November championship
They’re signs that all can see. Giant banners, advertising this year’s Grey Cup, are being installed on Regina‘s iconic Hill Towers.
-
'Another brick in the wall': Brickspo returns to Moose Jaw
With hundreds of Lego displays for the public to see, “Brickspo” was welcomed back to Moose Jaw’s Western Development Museum (WDM) for the annual event.
Atlantic
Two residential school survivors offer different perspectives on Papal visit
Dorene Bernard and her mother Nancy Lutz both attended Shubenacadie Indian Residential School. But if you ask the two about the Pope’s visit, the mother and daughter don’t share the same opinion.
-
N.S. premier defends appointing business friends as Crown executive chairs
Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston shrugged off allegations of political patronage and nepotism from opposition leaders on Friday.
Community gardens grow in popularity as grocery prices continue to climb
The cost of planting a garden is often less than a single trip to the grocery store and produces much more food than shoppers get in that trip.
Toronto
Toronto is lagging behind other cities when it comes to the return of workers downtown. Will things ever get back to normal?
A new study suggests that downtown Toronto’s economic recovery is lagging behind other urban centres and one of its authors says that it has now become clear that “we are not going back to normal.”
-
Toronto's St. Lawrence Market launches new expanded hours, effective today
St. Lawrence Market is expanding its hours of operation on Sunday.
-
Toronto Animal Services waives fees for small pet adoptions this weekend
Toronto Animal Services is waiving the its adoption fees this weekend for its rabbits, rats and guinea pigs.
Montreal
Montreal woman seeks answers after father dies waiting 11 hours for ambulance
A Montreal woman is seeking answers after her 65-year-old father died while waiting over 11 hours for an ambulance.
-
Woman 'brings her broom' to Notre-Dame-des-Neiges cemetery amid unkempt conditions
Montreal families are continuing to complain about conditions at the Notre-Dame-des-Neiges cemetery, saying the conditions there make visiting loved ones a challenge.
-
'Alice,' the REM tunnel-boring machine, completes journey to Montreal airport
Alice, the affectionally-named auger used to build part of the REM light rail system, has completed her journey.
Ottawa
Severance packages for retiring mayor, councillors will cost Ottawa taxpayers $500,000
Ottawa taxpayers will be on the hook for more than $500,000 in severance packages for Mayor Jim Watson and the eight councillors not seeking re-election this fall.
-
Visits by residents, tourists to downtown Ottawa less than half of pre-pandemic levels, study finds
The study, called "Death of Downtown?", ranked Ottawa 45th out of 62 North American cities for downtown recovery, with cellphone activity between March and May at 48 per cent of pre-pandemic levels.
-
All eyes on COVID-19 in Ottawa and the investigation continues into O-Train wheel hub failures: Five stories to watch this week
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at five stories to watch in Ottawa this week.
Kitchener
-
Another porch fire at vacant Waterloo home
Just over a week after crews extinguished flames on the porch of a vacant Waterloo home, another fire has been reported at the same address.
-
Police looking for woman after stabbing in Kitchener
A 48-year-old woman has been charged and police are now looking for another woman after a stabbing in Kitchener.
Northern Ontario
Sault Steelworkers release strike vote results
On Saturday evening, following the extension announcement, USW Local 2251’s negotiating committee released the results of the vote indicating 91 per cent of the membership had voted in favour of a strike.
-
Free parkruns taking place at Gillies Lake every Saturday
Every Saturday, people around the world have been getting together for five-kilometre parkruns as a way to get people active.
-
Missouri couple travels to Sudbury for their cat’s surgery
A couple from Missouri made the trek to Sudbury to have their cat’s hip replaced after breaking its femur.
Winnipeg
-
Police investigating suspicious death on Sherburn
Winnipeg Police are investigating a suspicious death in the West End.
-
'You can see how important it is for them': German memorial honours WWII bomber crew
A Winnipeg man is traveling to Germany this week to honour a long-lost cousin whose plane was shot down during World War II.
Vancouver
Triple-shooting in South Surrey leaves 2 dead, 1 with 'life-threatening injuries'
Two men are dead and another has life-threatening injuries after a shooting in South Surrey Saturday afternoon.
-
Activist group claims tires deflated on 34 SUVs in Victoria and Oak Bay
A new environmental activist group claims to have deflated the tires on 34 SUVs in Victoria and Oak Bay this week.
-
Vancouver Island
-
Slight uptick in ER visits since start of heat wave, BCCDC says
The sizzling weather has stretched into the August long weekend and British Columbians are again being urged to know the signs of heat-related illness and check in on the vulnerable.
-
