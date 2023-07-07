RCMP investigating suspected arson in Peace River

A small car was captured on video surveillance leaving the parking lot of a Peace River, Alta., business on June 23, 2023, right before a fire, which police are investigating as a case of arson. (Source: RCMP) A small car was captured on video surveillance leaving the parking lot of a Peace River, Alta., business on June 23, 2023, right before a fire, which police are investigating as a case of arson. (Source: RCMP)

Edmonton Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Calgary

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Vancouver Island