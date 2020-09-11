EDMONTON -- A body was found in a home that burned down on Sunchild First Nation two days ago.

The death is being investigated by RCMP as suspicious.

The blaze was reported on Sept. 9 around 11:12 p.m.

Firefighters could not save the home.

During a fire investigation, the human remains were found and the RCMP’s Major Crimes Unit was handed the file.

Sunchild First Nation is located northwest of Rocky Mountain House.