RCMP investigating suspicious death after fire on Sunchild First Nation
Published Friday, September 11, 2020 3:57PM MDT
EDMONTON -- A body was found in a home that burned down on Sunchild First Nation two days ago.
The death is being investigated by RCMP as suspicious.
The blaze was reported on Sept. 9 around 11:12 p.m.
Firefighters could not save the home.
During a fire investigation, the human remains were found and the RCMP’s Major Crimes Unit was handed the file.
Sunchild First Nation is located northwest of Rocky Mountain House.