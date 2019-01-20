

Alex Antoneshyn, CTV Edmonton





Grande Prairie RCMP are investigating the death of a man who was injured after an altercation early Sunday morning.

Police were called to Resource Road and 100 Avenue at 1:30 a.m., where an altercation had been reported.

An adult man was taken to Grande Prairie Hospital with serious injuries. He was pronounced dead there.

The RCMP Major Crimes Unit has taken over the investigation.

Police asked those who witnessed the altercation to call Grande Prairie RCMP at 780-830-5700 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.