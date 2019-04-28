A man was found dead after reports of gun shots in a Lloydminster neighbourhood Saturday evening.

RCMP responded to the area of 56 Avenue and 31 Street at approximately 7:40 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers found a man dead inside a vehicle.

RCMP Major Crimes Unit has been called in to assistance in the investigation.

An autopsy has been scheduled for May 1 in Edmonton, RCMP said.

Anyone with information about this suspicious death is encouraged to call Lloydminster RCMP at 780-808-8400 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.