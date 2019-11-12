Mounties are investigating a suspicious death near Fort McMurray after a body was found Monday morning.

A man was found dead near Tower Road at approximately 7:30 a.m. Police are asking anyone who travelled the road between Sunday night and Monday morning to contact them, and the RCMP is interested in dash or trail camera videos.

An autopsy will be conducted in Edmonton this week, RCMP said.

Anyone with information about this death is asked to call Wood Buffalo RCMP at 780-788-4040 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.