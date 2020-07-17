Advertisement
RCMP investigating suspicious death in northern Alberta
Published Friday, July 17, 2020 3:21PM MDT
EDMONTON -- Mounties are investigating the suspicious death of a 42-year-old man in Peace River, Alta., Thursday afternoon.
Officers responded to a report of an unconscious man outside a building in the area of 101 Street and 101 Avenue at approximately 4:40 p.m.
The man died on scene, police said.
An autopsy is scheduled for next Tuesday in Edmonton.
Peace River is located approximately 500 kilometres northwest of Edmonton.