RCMP investigating suspicious death northeast of Edmonton
Diego Romero, CTV Edmonton
Published Wednesday, January 30, 2019 3:12PM MST
A man was found dead after reports of gun shots in a Cold Lake First Nations home Tuesday morning.
RCMP responded to the English Bay area of Cold Lake First Nations at approximately 9 a.m.
Upon arrival, officers found a dead man inside a residence.
An autopsy was scheduled this week in Edmonton, RCMP said.
Anyone with information about this suspicious death is encouraged to call RCMP at 780-564-3302 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.