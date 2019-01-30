

Diego Romero, CTV Edmonton





A man was found dead after reports of gun shots in a Cold Lake First Nations home Tuesday morning.

RCMP responded to the English Bay area of Cold Lake First Nations at approximately 9 a.m.

Upon arrival, officers found a dead man inside a residence.

An autopsy was scheduled this week in Edmonton, RCMP said.

Anyone with information about this suspicious death is encouraged to call RCMP at 780-564-3302 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.