EDMONTON -- Mounties are investigating the suspicious death of a man northeast of Edmonton.

Strathcona County RCMP closed Highway 21 to southbound traffic between Township Road 540 and 534 early Friday morning.

They responded to a report of an injured man near a vehicle on the highway at 11:40 p.m. on Thursday.

The RCMP's Major Crime Unit has now taken over the investigation.

Police said there is no concern for public safety and drivers are asked to avoid the area.

The highway is expected to remain closed until Friday afternoon.

This is a developing news story, more details will be provided as they become available.