RCMP investigating suspicious package at Red Deer apartment building
Published Tuesday, May 29, 2018 3:06PM MDT
RCMP is investigating a suspicious package at an apartment building in Red Deer on Tuesday afternoon.
Mounties were called to an apartment building in the area of 47 Avenue and 48 Street at 12:10 p.m. after a suspicious package being treated as a possible explosive device was found.
Police evacuated residents and employees from the first floor as a precautionary measure.
The following roads around the building will be closed until 5 p.m.:
- 47 Avenue between 48 and 50 Street
- 49 Street between 46 and 48 Avenue