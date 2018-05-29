RCMP is investigating a suspicious package at an apartment building in Red Deer on Tuesday afternoon.

Mounties were called to an apartment building in the area of 47 Avenue and 48 Street at 12:10 p.m. after a suspicious package being treated as a possible explosive device was found.

Police evacuated residents and employees from the first floor as a precautionary measure.

The following roads around the building will be closed until 5 p.m.: