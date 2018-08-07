RCMP’s Explosive Disposal Unit is investigating a suspicious package found in the ditch at a highway in Strathcona County Tuesday afternoon.

Police blocked off the eastbound lane of Highway 14 near Range Road 225 at approximately 1 p.m. Traffic is being rerouted north and south on Range Road 225, RCMP said, but traffic on the westbound lane of Highway 14 is not affected.

More to come…