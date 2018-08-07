Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
RCMP investigating suspicious package east of Edmonton
The RCMP Explosive Disposal Unit on scene on Highway 14 investigating a suspicious package on Tuesday, August 7, 2018.
Published Tuesday, August 7, 2018 2:54PM MDT
Last Updated Tuesday, August 7, 2018 3:21PM MDT
RCMP’s Explosive Disposal Unit is investigating a suspicious package found in the ditch at a highway in Strathcona County Tuesday afternoon.
Police blocked off the eastbound lane of Highway 14 near Range Road 225 at approximately 1 p.m. Traffic is being rerouted north and south on Range Road 225, RCMP said, but traffic on the westbound lane of Highway 14 is not affected.
