RCMP in St. Albert are asking for the public’s help to identify two people involved in a theft from the Mark’s Work Warehouse store in St. Albert Centre.

According to police, a male and female entered the store on May 13 at approximately 5:30 p.m. While the female returned merchandise at customer service, the male went to the rear of the store, removed the security tag from a pair of $300 Timberland boots and removed them from the store.

The male is described as Caucasian, medium build with a tattoo on the inside of his wrist. He was wearing a black shirt, jeans, white running shoes and a black ball cap.

The female is described as Caucasian, with medium length brown hair in a ponytail. She was wearing a grey shirt, black patterned tights and white running shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the St. Albert RCMP Detachment at 780-458-7700 or their local police. If you wish to remain anonymous, please contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).